Mainland China reports 10 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier

BEIJING, Sept 5 — Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on September 4, down from 25 reported a day earlier, the country’s national health authority said today.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all the new cases were imported, marking the 20th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to eight from 26 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The total confirmed Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 85,112, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. — Reuters