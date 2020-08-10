EU urges respect for human rights and press freedom in Hong Kong

The EU has expressed concern over the numerous arrests of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. — Reuters pic BRUSSELS, Aug 10 —The European Union urged respect for human rights and freedom of expression in Hong Kong on Monday, after the arrest of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

“The recent arrests of Jimmy Lai, members of his family and other individuals, and the raid on the offices of newspaper Apple Daily, under allegations of collusion with foreign forces, further stoke fears that the National Security Law is being used to stifle freedom of expression and of the media in Hong Kong,” European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement.

“The European Union recalls that the respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms is a central element of the Basic Law and the ‘one country, two systems’ principle.” — Reuters