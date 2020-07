A worker wearing protective suit holds a placard with total positive cases of the coronavirus disease written on it, at a central bus spot in Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, July 30 — Indonesia reported today 1,904 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total tally to 106,336 cases, Health Ministry data showed.

The number of deaths in the South-east Asian nation related to Covid-19 rose by 83, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,058. — Reuters