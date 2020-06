Staff put up some signs at the NHS Nightingale Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, London, Britain, April 3, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, June 13 — About one in five of Britain’s patients with Covid-19 caught the disease while in hospital, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing papers by government scientists.

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, transmission within hospitals was believed to account for up to 22 per cent of cases in hospitalised patients, and up to 11 per cent of deaths, the report added. — Reuters