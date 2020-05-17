67-year-old man dies from Covid-19 in Singapore, bringing death toll to 22

A 67-year-old Singaporean man died from Covid-19 on May 15. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 17 — A 67-year-old Singaporean man has died from complications due to Covid-19, the 22nd fatality from the infection here.

Referred to as case 1516, the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement yesterday said that the man had a history of ischaemic heart disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 7 and was warded in Sengkang General Hospital which is now extending assistance to his family.

Another 465 cases of the infection were reported on Saturday, bringing the tally in Singapore to 27,356.

A total of 1,094 people have recovered from the Covid-19 infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 8,342 have fully recovered.

There are currently 1,111 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving and 16 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 17,881 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. — TODAY