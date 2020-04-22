Number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore crosses 10,000-mark, with 1,016 new infections

Singapore confirmed 1,016 new cases of Covid-19 infection today. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 22 — Singapore confirmed 1,016 new cases of Covid-19 infection today, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

This brings the total number of cases here to 10,141, and is the third consecutive day that Singapore has reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories. Fifteen of the new cases are Singaporeans and Permanent Residents.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY