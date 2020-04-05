Covid-19: Singapore gazettes two foreign-worker dorms as isolation areas

Construction workers wearing masks in precaution of the coronavirus outbreak carry pipes as they pass a building in the Central Business District in Singapore, February 18, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, April 5 – Singapore today gazetted two foreign worker dormitories – [email protected] and Westlite Toh Guan – as isolation areas as the Covid-19 situation at the place is fast evolving.

A brief data released by the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed that the republic has reported 120 new cases, the highest daily increase since the outbreak started here four months ago, bringing the tally to 1,309.

Speaking at a virtual Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at MOH, said [email protected] has 22 new cases and Westlite Toh Guan has 10 new cases.

A significant number of confirmed cases are linked to [email protected] Punggol with 62 cases while 28 to Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, he said.

Meanwhile, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said further safe distancing measures at all other dormitories will be implemented.

Teo said that [email protected] alone housed about 13,000 workers while Westlite Toh Guan about 6,800.

She said more measures would be taken at all dormitories with the aim of ensuring the health and well-being of everyone.

“Not just Singapore citizens, but also foreign workers who are here, helping our economy, and their employers.

“They are also a part of the essential workforce which we would need when business activities restart. We want to give foreign workers the assurance that these measures are taken in their interests, and their well- being,” she said.

All of 19,800 workers have been placed under quarantine for the next 14 days, she said. — Bernama