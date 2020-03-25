Netanyahu ally resigns as speaker of Israeli parliament

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2018 Israeli parliament (Knesset) speaker Yuli Edelstein is seen prior to attend a session at the French National Assembly in Paris, as part of his state visit to France. — AFP pic

JERUSALEM, March 25 — The speaker of Israel’s parliament, a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, resigned today, clearing the way for a vote that could see him replaced by a rival of the embattled premier.

Yuli Edelstein, a member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, had refused to schedule a speakership vote until a new government was formed, but stood down after the Supreme Court set a Wednesday deadline for the vote to take place.

“I hereby resign from my position as speaker of the Knesset,” or parliament, Edelstein said, in a move that could see a member of the Centrist Blue and White party become speaker in the coming days. — AFP