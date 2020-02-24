Covid-19: S’pore records 90th positive case; 53 discharged

The ministry said the elderly woman had no recent travel history to China. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 24 — The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed and verified one more case of COVID-19 infection in the republic, which is linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore.

In a statement here, MOH said the new case, which involves a 75-year-old female Singapore citizen, is the 90th positive case in the Island city and seventh in the church cluster.

The ministry said the elderly woman has no recent travel history to China and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 9 and test results confirmed COVID-19 infection on Feb 23 afternoon.

Currently, nine other cases are linked to the cluster associated with medical shop Yong Thai Hang, three to a private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore, five to Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, and 23 to the Grace Assembly of God.

MOH said two more cases of COVID-19 infection were discharged from hospital today, bringing the tally to 53.

One of them, MOH said, is a 35-year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who lives in Johor Bahru and works at Resorts World Sentosa Casino, 8, Sentosa Gateway.

Of the 37 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, the ministry said most are stable or improving but the number of patients in critical condition in the intensive care unit rose to seven from five yesterday.

As at noon, MOH has identified 2,842 close contacts who have been quarantined, with 1,986 having completed their quarantine. — Bernama