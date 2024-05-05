KOTA KINABALU, May 5 — The Sabah government will seek a report from the Sabah State Water Department (JANS) on the cost of building a water treatment plant (LRA) in Pulau Banggi, Kudat, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said the government was committed to resolving the water issues faced by the residents of Pulau Banggi through the construction of a new LRA specifically for the island.

He said the state government always listened to the concerns of the people on the island regarding their water supply problem and is looking for the best way to overcome it.

“I want to get a report from JANS on the cost to resolve the problem faced by the people, including on water supply and other necessities,” he said in a statement after visiting the island today.

Hajiji said that besides the problems in Pulau Banggi, he would also pay attention to the problems faced by residents in Tanjung Kapor and other areas in the state.

Hajiji also attended the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House organised by the Banggi and Tanjung Kapor divisions of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) in Kudat today.

At the event, he advised Gagasan Rakyat party members not to entertain the various accusations hurled by the opposition towards the party and the state government.

Instead, he urged leaders at all levels to jointly focus on serving the people.

At the event, Hajiji also handed over the SMJ Rumah Mesra house keys to the eligible recipients and the state government assistance of RM540,000 to 27 heads of households who were victims of the Tanjung Kapor Hujung village fire.

He also presented the government’s assistance of RM300,000 to the Basel Christian Church of Malaysia to construct its museum in Kudat. — Bernama