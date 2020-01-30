Muslims who are feeling unwell need not attend Friday prayers, says S'pore Islamic council

The advisory comes after the news that the Wuhan coronavirus has made its way to Singapore. Previously, Muis had issued similar advisories for the haze and the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 — The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) has issued an advisory urging Muslims who are not feeling well or have been placed under quarantine to not attend Friday prayers.

Under Islamic law, attending Friday prayers is compulsory for Muslim men, with some exceptions.

The advisory comes after the news that the Wuhan coronavirus has made its way to Singapore. Previously, Muis had issued similar advisories for the haze and the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009.

Yesterday (Jan 29), the Ministry of Health had announced that there are now 10 confirmed cases in the Republic.

Last week, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said that the Catholic Church in Singapore would exempt members who are unwell or are experiencing flu-like symptoms from attending mass where crowds are present.

The Muis advisory, which was undated and posted on the organisation’s website, said: “If you are experiencing any above symptoms or are in quarantine, Islam has provided you with the flexibility of not attending Friday prayers.”

Muis also cautioned Muslims to not spread unverified news as it may “cause a stir and create confusion among members of the community”.

Instead, members of the Muslim community should ensure that their news comes from valid and legitimate sources.

“The Singapore Muslim community shares the responsibility of minimising the transmission of the virus and ensuring that the situation remains under control. Islam teaches us to place great importance to the community’s interest and wellbeing.”

“We should also follow the advice of healthcare professionals. This includes the necessary measure of putting ourselves in quarantine for our family’s and society’s wellbeing,” said Muis. — TODAY