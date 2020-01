Picture uploaded to social media on January 25, 2020 by the Central Hospital of Wuhan show medical staff attending to patients, in Wuhan, China. — Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Reuters handout

BEIJING, Jan 25 — A doctor at a hospital in China’s Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, has died from the virus, China Global Television Network reported in a tweet.

Liang Wudong, a doctor at Hubei Xinhua Hospital who had been at the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan city, died from the virus aged 62, it said. — Reuters

