Two Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

Indian Army soldiers patrol a street during a curfew in Jammu, February 16, 2019. In a gunfight with suspected militants, two soldiers were killed during an operation to intercept infiltrators Januarty 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

SRINAGAR, Jan 1 — Two Indian soldiers were killed today in a gunfight with suspected militants along the border that divides the disputed territory of Kashmir between archrivals India and Pakistan, officials said.

The two were killed during an operation to intercept Pakistani infiltrators who were attempting to cross the heavily-militarised border into India, the Press Trust of India news agency reported officials as saying.

The operation was still in progress, army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

An armed rebellion against Indian rule has raged for decades in Kashmir, and has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.

New Delhi accuses Pakistan of arming and training anti-India rebels and sending them across the border to launch attacks on Indian forces.

Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic support to Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Indian-administered Kashmir has been tense since New Delhi revoked the region's semi-autonomous status in August and imposed a security and communications lockdown.

Some of the restrictions have since been eased, including SMS services which were restored on Tuesday.

Five local politicians were released from detention last Thursday although several other prominent leaders remain in custody.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. The archrivals have fought two of their three wars over the territory. — AFP