Singapore man, 22, charged with murdering mother, suspected of killing grandmother too

Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, entering the Singapore State Courts October 28, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after two women were found dead in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Commonwealth on Sunday.

Gabriel Lien Goh, a Singaporean, was handed a holding charge yesterday for allegedly murdering Lee Soh Mui, 56, at Block 7A Commonwealth Avenue at about 7.24pm on Sunday.

He is also suspected of killing the other victim, who is 90 years old.

TODAY understands that the victims are Goh’s mother and grandmother.

Goh was seen with cuts and bruises across the right side of his face and a swollen right hand when he appeared in court yesterday. A few of his family members attended his hearing.

If convicted, Goh could face the death penalty.

The court heard that Goh will be sent to the Changi Medical Centre for psychiatric observation for three weeks. He is scheduled to return to the State Courts for a further mention of his case on November 18.

The police said on Sunday that the authorities were alerted to the case of two unnatural deaths at 7.24pm. The two women were found lying motionless in the flat, and were pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Two people were, meanwhile, conveyed to the National University Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

The Commonwealth murder was the second suspected murder to unfold on Sunday.

The earlier alleged murder took place at Block 663 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 in the wee hours of Sunday.

A 63-year-old Singaporean man was found dead in a third-storey unit there at 5.45am, and a 54-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder yesterday. — TODAY