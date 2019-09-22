Two flights diverted from Dubai due to suspected drones, says airport operator

Drones have proven disruptive enough at airports to be taken seriously. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Sept 22 — Two flights were diverted from Dubai International Airport today due to suspected drone activity, the hub’s operator said - at least the second disruption of its kind there this year.

Arrivals were disrupted for about 15 minutes after midday (0800 GMT), said a spokesman for Dubai Airports, which owns and manages the world’s busiest airport for international travel. The airport is usually quiet at that time of day.

The Dubai government’s media office and the UAE government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities temporarily grounded flights at Dubai International Airport in February, again due to suspected drones.

In July 2018 the UAE denied reports that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement had attacked Abu Dhabi airport with a drone, and said operations were unaffected.

In December, major disruption was caused at London’s Gatwick airport after drones were spotted near the airfield, raising concerns globally about the vulnerability of airports to unmanned aerial vehicles. — Reuters