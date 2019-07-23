Four Thai Armed Forces members injured in Yala explosion

Military personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Yala, Thailand, January 22, 2018. Four Thai Armed Forces personnel were injured in the latest bomb incident in the Thai province. — Reuters pic — Reuters pic

YALA, July 23 — Four members of the armed forces suffered injuries when a bomb exploded in Kg Pawang, in the Bannang Sata district in Yala Province yesterday.

According to a police spokesman in Bannang Sata, when the explosion occurred at about 4.30 pm (local time) yesterday, the four armed forces personnel were traveling home in a pick-up truck after their shift.

“The home-made bomb weighing 40 kilogrammes was embedded in the road and activated by batteries when the truck passed by the location,” he said.

He said the pick-up truck flew into the air, causing the four armed forces personnel to be injured.

The explosion also created a one-meter deep hole in the road.

All the victims are currently being treated at the Bannang Sata Hospital. — Bernama