Pattani market bombing: Thai army ramps up search for perpetrators

PATTANI, May 29 — The Thai army has intensified efforts to hunt down the suspects behind a bomb attack which killed two civilians at a Ramadan market in Pattani yesterday.

In the 4.15pm (local time) incident at the Ramadan Market in Bo Thong town, Nong Chik, Pattani, a teenager, 14, and a woman, 35, died, while 22 others were injured, including a two-year-old boy and four rangers on duty.

Fourth Division Army chief Lt Gen Ponsak Poonsawat said the Thai army would step up security measures in southern Thailand following the incident.

He said an operation would also be launched to restrict the movements of armed group members as well as to eliminate the identified "red villages" (where armed group members are still active).

“The security forces are inspecting closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings around the scene,” he said, adding the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

To date, two of the 22 injured have been reported to be in critical condition while eight are still warded, and the rest allowed to return home.

Meanwhile, the military confirmed that a member of an armed group who was killed during a shooting incident at the Jak Tamae village in the Jaha District, Yala, yesterday, was known as Abdullah Lateh, 37, with seven arrest warrants issued against him.

At about 12.30pm (local time) Monday, he said the Thai security forces surrounded a house suspected of being a hideout for members of the group, and a shootout ensued between the two parties which lasted until 6pm.

He said a police officer and two rangers were injured in the incident.

The soldiers then arrested a couple who were also the owners of the house to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, in BANGKOK, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-o-cha condemned the deadly attack in Pattani.

He said the act was believed to have been carried out to create fear among the public during the holy month of Ramadan.

He also urged the public in southern Thailand to give their full cooperation during vehicle inspection to avoid any untoward incidents.

“Vehicle inspections can cause inconveniences in (our) daily lives, but it helps in reducing losses (of lives),” he told the media here today.

On Monday, a 15-kilogramme homemade bomb, attached to a parked motorcycle exploded after it was activated using a walkie-talkie.

He also expressed his condolences to the family members of the victims. — Bernama