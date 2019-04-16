US Speaker Pelosi gets OOORRRDDEERR tips from British counterpart Bercow

US Speaker of the House of the Representative Nancy Pelosi speaks at the London School of Economics in London April 15, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 16 — US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said yesterday she had received coaching tips from her British Parliament counterpart John Bercow on how to say his trademark OOORRRDDEERR holler.

Bercow's flowery-yet-feisty style during Brexit debates has made him something of a cult figure among global television news audiences and on Brexit-following social media.

"We have met with the speaker and learned how to say OORRRDDDEEERRRR," Pelosi told an audience at the London School of Economics as she got a group of colleagues that had travelled with her to mimic Bercow's style. — Reuters