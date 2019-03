Amnesty International stage a protest to urge Saudi authorities to release jailed women’s rights activists Loujain al-Hathloul, Eman al-Nafjan and Aziza al-Yousef outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Paris, France, March 8, 2019. — Reuters pic

RIYADH, March 28 — Saudi Arabia today released three out of 11 women detained last year in a sweeping crackdown on activists, a close relative and London-based rights group ALQST said.

“News of the release of Dr Rokaya Mohareb and activists Aziza al-Youssef and Eman al-Nafjan,” ALQST said on Twitter, adding that the others were expected to be released on Sunday.

A relative of one of the women confirmed the news to AFP. — AFP