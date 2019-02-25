Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw hospitalised, Balakrishnan to continue discussions with Malaysia

Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan Khaw is on extended medical leave after fracturing his left arm in a fall last week, the PMO said. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 — Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan will be out of action — probably for several weeks — after he suffered a fall last week, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement today.

As he recuperates, Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will be the Acting Transport Minister to ensure that the government’s ongoing discussions with Malaysia on several transport matters “continue to be well-coordinated”, the PMO said.

Malaysia and Singapore are engaged in discussions over ongoing disputes over airspace and maritime boundaries.

Khaw, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, is on extended medical leave after fracturing his left arm in the fall last week, the PMO said.

The minister is hospitalised and receiving treatment, and will undergo surgery later this week. He will resume his duties when “he is able to do so, probably after several weeks”, the PMO said.

Senior Ministers of State Janil Puthucheary and Lam Pin Min, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng will help Dr Balakrishnan with other transport matters as well as the Budget debate set to happen over the next fortnight. — TODAY

