LAWAS, April 9 — A government surveyor was injured after being struck by a fallen tree in the forest at Kampung Murud Suang here today.

Lawas Fire and Rescue Station (Bomba) chief Clarence D. Primus Tiandun said the 37-year-old victim from Kampung Berawan, Limbang was found semi-conscious under the fallen tree at around 12pm.

He said the station received an emergency call at 12.04pm and immediately dispatched a team to the scene, located about 38 kilometres away.

“The team, together with Health Ministry personnel, provided initial treatment to the victim at the scene.

“The victim’s location was approximately 800 metres through a hilly terrain from the main road.

“He was transported in a four-wheel drive vehicle belonging to the public before being transferred to an ambulance on the main road to the Lawas Hospital,” Clarence said in a statement. — The Borneo Post