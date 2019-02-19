Man threatened to ‘blow things up’ if ex-girlfriend did not have sex with him

The man was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to criminal intimidation and making an obscene film. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 — When she realised that her boyfriend was filming them having sex, she told him to stop but he refused to.

About a month later, jealous that she went for meals with her male colleagues, he threatened to send them the videos.

She filed a police report after he told her he would “blow things up” if she did not meet him to have sex.

Yesterday, the 36-year-old man was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to criminal intimidation and making an obscene film.

The man cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim’s identity.

The man was married to someone else when he and the victim were in a relationship.

They dated for five years before the 24-year-old victim broke up with him on or around June 27 last year. It was not disclosed in court if the man is still married.

About a week before the break-up, the man took a nine-minute video of them engaging in various sexual acts at his residence.

She was not aware when he began filming but one-and-a-half minutes into the video, she noticed his mobile phone recording them from a nearby stool.

“She said, ‘Why you recording me?’ and ‘Don’t. No ’ to express that she wanted him to stop recording. However, he did not do so,” deputy public prosecutor Eugene Teh told the court.

On July 17 last year, the victim was having dinner with a male colleague at The Centrepoint mall when she noticed a missed call from him. They had broken up by then.

He went over to the mall to meet her and they went for drinks at Cuppage Terrace nearby as he was “not in a good mood”.

They ordered and drank a tower of beer. He then told her he was “angry and jealous” that she kept using her mobile phone while out with him, but did not check or reply to his messages when she was out with her male colleagues.

He threatened to send her colleagues a video of them having sex, having filmed multiple videos without her consent using his mobile phone.

When he played her one of the videos, she felt scared, pressured and disturbed.

He then sent her home, asking her to have sex with him. She was unwilling but agreed to have sex with him the following day so she could go home.

He called the next day, asking to have dinner and sex. She expressed reluctance and he got upset and threatened to “blow things up” if she did not turn up.

Fearing he would leak the explicit videos, she filed a police report that evening.

There was no evidence that the man sent the videos to the victim’s colleagues, but Teh argued that he was “fully capable of materialising and fulfilling the threats”. — TODAY