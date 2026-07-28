JULY 28 — Anime has become one of Japan’s most successful cultural exports, attracting millions of viewers worldwide. Beyond entertainment, anime has played a significant role in inspiring people to learn the Japanese language. Many fans who initially watch anime for fun eventually develop a strong interest in understanding the language spoken by their favourite characters.

One of the main reasons anime encourages language learning is its exposure to authentic Japanese expressions. Fans often become familiar with common phrases such as arigatou (thank you), konnichiwa (hello), sumimasen (excuse me), and ganbatte (do your best). Repeated exposure to these expressions motivates viewers to learn their meanings and proper usage.

Popular anime series have been particularly influential in this regard. For example, fans of Naruto often learn phrases such as dattebayo and become curious about Japanese honorifics like -san and -sensei.

Viewers of Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) are introduced to traditional Japanese values, while Haikyuu!! exposes audiences to sports-related vocabulary and teamwork expressions. Similarly, anime enthusiasts who watch Your Name (Kimi no Na Wa) or Spirited Away gain insight into Japanese culture, customs, and communication styles.

Anime also motivates learners to study Japanese formally. Many students enrol in Japanese language courses because they want to watch their favourite shows without subtitles. For instance, a university student who enjoys Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin) may begin learning Japanese to understand the original dialogue and appreciate nuances that are sometimes lost in translation. Likewise, fans of One Piece may study Japanese to read manga chapters before official translations are released.

Popular anime series have been particularly influential in this regard. For example, fans of Naruto often learn phrases such as dattebayo and become curious about Japanese honorifics like -san and -sensei. — Picture via Instagram

The influence of anime can also be seen on social media platforms and online communities. Thousands of fans share Japanese vocabulary lessons inspired by anime scenes. Language-learning applications frequently report that anime is one of the most common reasons users choose to study Japanese. Online discussion forums are filled with learners exchanging tips on understanding dialogue from series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Revengers.

There are numerous success stories of individuals whose passion for anime led them to achieve fluency in Japanese. Some have pursued degrees in Japanese Studies, while others have secured careers as translators, interpreters, language teachers, or tourism professionals. For example, several international students studying in Japan have reported that their interest in anime was the initial motivation behind their language-learning journey.

However, language experts advise learners not to rely solely on anime. Characters often use informal, exaggerated, or fictional speech that may not be suitable for everyday communication. For example, Naruto’s unique expression dattebayo is not commonly used in real-life conversations. Therefore, anime should be supplemented with textbooks, language classes, and interaction with native speakers.

Despite these limitations, anime remains a powerful gateway to Japanese language learning. By combining engaging storytelling with cultural and linguistic exposure, anime has inspired countless individuals around the world to explore the Japanese language. As the global popularity of anime continues to grow, so too will its influence on fostering a love for Japanese language and culture among future generations.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.