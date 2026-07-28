JULY 28 — Poverty still exists in Malaysia, albeit at a low level. A paper by Wan Amirah Wan Usamah provides some understanding of the unresolved challenges.

For decades, Malaysia has proudly pointed to its headline poverty rate — a figure that has steadily declined from over 49 per cent in the 1970s to less than 6 per cent today. On paper, it looks like a development miracle. But walk through the low-cost flats in Kuala Lumpur or the estates in Sabah, and you will see a different reality. The official numbers are not wrong — they are just incomplete.

We have confused income poverty with lived poverty. And that confusion is costing us our social mobility.

The standard approach measures whether a household earns enough to buy a basket of basic food (2,100 calories) and meet a few non-food essentials. By that narrow metric, many families have “escaped” poverty.

But what happens when that family lives in a flat with no clean water, sends their children to a school two buses away, and cannot afford treatment when a child falls sick? They are statistically non-poor, yet trapped in a cycle of deprivation.

The author’s recent discussions on poverty and social mobility point to a clear conclusion: Malaysia must adopt a Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI).

This means measuring not just income, but also access to healthcare, quality education, housing conditions, sanitation, and even social participation. When we apply this lens, the number of Malaysians living in poverty effectively doubles — especially among indigenous communities (Orang Asli and natives of Sabah/Sarawak) and urban squatters.

We are not lifting people up; we are merely making their poverty invisible.

This leads to the second inconvenient truth: even when low-income families earn more, their children often do not move up.

Social mobility in Malaysia has flatlined. A child born to a bottom 20 per cent (B40) family is still likely to remain in the B40 as an adult.

Why?

Because the traditional escalators — quality education, stable housing, and professional networks — are locked behind postcodes.

A brilliant child in PPR (Projek Perumahan Rakyat) Sri Semarak does not lack ambition; they lack a school with consistent teachers, a quiet corner to study, and a parent who isn’t working two shifts just to pay rent.

We have built safety nets (subsidies, cash transfers) but broken the springboards. You cannot subsidise your way to mobility. You need structural change.

What would a deeper understanding demand?

First, stop treating the poor as a spreadsheet. The “one-size-fits-all” STR cash aid is convenient but lazy.

A fishing community in Terengganu faces different constraints — seasonal income, boat repairs, debt to middlemen — than a factory worker in Johor (retrenchment risk, childcare costs).

We need localised, flexible interventions.

Second, invest in intergenerational escape routes.

Malaysia is not a poor country. We are a country that has chosen to see poverty through a rearview mirror while driving into a future of automation, climate shocks, and rising living costs. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

This means mandatory early childhood education for B40 children (not just optional preschool), conditional cash transfers tied to school attendance and health check-ups, and vocational pathways that actually link to job vacancies.

It means landlords cannot reject tenants because they receive welfare. It means public transport that connects low-cost housing to industrial zones — not just to malls.

Third, measure mobility, not just poverty.

The government should publish an annual Social Mobility Index tracking how many children from the lowest quintile reach tertiary education, secure formal employment, or own assets compared to their parents.

What gets measured gets managed.

There is a national conversation we are avoiding. Deepening Malaysia’s understanding of poverty is uncomfortable because it asks us to admit that decades of growth have left people behind.

It asks us to look beyond race-based affirmative action (which has enriched a small elite) towards class-based, multi-ethnic solutions.

It asks whether we value equality of opportunity or merely the appearance of progress.

The good news is that we have the resources.

Malaysia is not a poor country. We are a country that has chosen to see poverty through a rearview mirror while driving into a future of automation, climate shocks, and rising living costs.

If we do not update our understanding, the next generation will pay for our outdated definitions.

Let us measure what matters. Let us build ladders, not just nets. And let us finally admit that poverty is not a number — it is a childhood cut short, a talent never discovered, a dream permanently deferred.

The Ungku Aziz Centre (UAC) at University Malaya has made research on poverty a priority. Together with other partner universities, UAC has produced many journal articles assessing the state of poverty in the country.

Efforts are now underway to share such findings with the public at large and policymakers. Policies that are not effectively monitored and evaluated are bound to fail the true mission of eradicating poverty.

*The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.