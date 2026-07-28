KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Putrajaya monorail project, which has been abandoned since 2004, has been found to be not viable to continue based on the condition of the existing rail infrastructure, including the long-abandoned underground tunnel.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a written response posted on the Parliament website today said the findings were obtained through the Public Transport Study in Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, Bangi and Kajang which also assessed the feasibility of the monorail system.

“It requires further detailed studies such as structural integrity tests to identify the actual condition of the long-abandoned structure,” according to the MOT.

This was in response to a question by Senator Datuk Prof Emeritus Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman who wanted to know whether the ministry had plans to resume the abandoned Putrajaya monorail project by expanding its network to solve the problem of traffic congestion.

Alternatively, the ministry said that the Nadi Putra Bus service currently involves seven routes with 26 buses and records an average of 2,246 passengers on weekdays.

The shuttle bus service includes two routes with eight buses and an average of 1,173 passengers, while the Rapid On-Demand involves three routes with nine vans and an average of 315 passengers on weekdays.

“The provision of these services aims to improve the accessibility and connectivity of public transport in Putrajaya through more flexible and comprehensive mobility solutions,” according to the ministry. — Bernama