MAY 8 — I support public health and protecting our young people from addiction. However, the recent push by some states to stop issuing vape licences, while well-intentioned, may end up doing more harm than good.

Let’s be honest: people are still vaping. Banning vape sales won’t make the habit disappear; it just pushes the whole thing underground.

Johor has had a ban for years. Has it stopped people from vaping? No. It only forced legal sellers to close shop while illegal ones took over. These backdoor sellers don’t follow any rules. They disregard age limits, proper labelling, and safe ingredients — making it even more dangerous for our kids.

If you ban something but don’t stop the demand, you create a black market. We’ve seen this happen before with cigarettes. Malaysia is already notorious for having one of the highest rates of illicit cigarette use in the world. Are we going to repeat the same mistake with vapes?

What’s worse is that these unregulated products can be harmful. Some are mixed with cheap or toxic chemicals. If someone falls sick or worse, there’s no one to hold accountable. No manufacturer. No quality control. No protection.

Also, banning vapes sends mixed signals. Cigarettes are still openly sold, taxed, and regulated. So why crack down only on vapes — which many adults use as a way to quit smoking, such as through heated tobacco products? Shouldn’t we guide smokers toward safer alternatives, not make it harder for them?

Enforcement will also be a nightmare. If one state bans vapes and another doesn’t, people will simply drive across borders or buy them online. How will state officials manage this? And won’t it confuse both consumers and traders?

Let’s not forget tax revenue. Vape liquids are now taxed by the federal government, and that money could fund health campaigns, education, or better enforcement. By shutting down the legal market, we lose that income — and people will still vape.

There’s already a federal law in place: the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act. If there are concerns, improve that law. Don’t bypass it with patchwork actions at the state level.

We need one clear, consistent policy — one that protects young people, guides adult smokers, and tackles illegal trade head-on. Blanket bans won’t achieve that. Regulation and strong enforcement will.

Again, I support public health. But let’s be smart about how we get there. Don’t push vape users underground. The country will lose out.

