NOVEMBER 14 — Mercu Alam Bina at Universiti Malaya stands as a lasting tribute to Professor Emeritus Ezrin Arbi, whose work has profoundly shaped architectural education in Malaysia. As we observe the Academic Month of October, it’s fitting to recognise individuals like Prof. Ezrin who have devoted their lives to nurturing future generations of professionals.

Academic recognition has grown in prominence, with the importance of lecturers and professors being formally acknowledged by the Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abd. Kadir. On October 5, Hari Akademia was introduced to celebrate the educators who shape the future. Starting next year, the occasion will receive even greater recognition to honour over 100,000 higher education professionals nationwide. The Minister's announcement reflects the crucial role that educators play in national development and the advancement of knowledge.

Prof. Ezrin’s work aligns with this recognition of academic contributions. His efforts have left a mark not only on architectural education but also on preserving Malaysia’s cultural heritage and mentoring future generations of educators and professionals.

Mercu Alam Bina at Universiti Malaya stands as a lasting tribute to Professor Emeritus Ezrin Arbi. — Picture by the author

Born on October 24, 1936, in Bukit Tinggi, Sumatera Barat, Indonesia, Prof. Ezrin’s academic journey took him from Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) to the University of Melbourne under the Colombo Plan. But it was in Malaysia that he made his greatest contributions, becoming a dedicated citizen and educator. Over nearly five decades, he played an essential role in developing architectural education in the country.

In 1969, Prof. Ezrin helped establish the Faculty of Architecture, Planning, and Surveying at Institut Teknologi MARA (now Universiti Teknologi MARA - UiTM), laying the foundation for diploma and advanced diploma programmes that earned international recognition. His leadership ensured that UiTM became a cornerstone of Malaysia’s architectural education system, producing architects who have contributed significantly to the nation’s built-environment.

Prof. Ezrin’s influence reached far beyond the classroom. As Principal Planner at Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), he helped shape the city’s first Structure Plan. His work in urban planning ensured that future architects would be well-equipped to meet the challenges of designing sustainable, culturally relevant, and innovative buildings.

His career continued to flourish with influential roles in various institutions. After contributing to UiTM’s success, Prof. Ezrin joined Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) in 1985, where he strengthened the architectural faculty and introduced postgraduate programme s. As Dean, he helped establish UTM as a respected institution in architecture.

At Universiti Malaya, where he founded the Architecture Programme in 1995, Prof. Ezrin’s legacy truly thrived. Under his leadership as Dean from 2000 to 2005, the architecture programme earned accreditation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), making it the first such programme in Malaysia to achieve this honour. Today, UM continues to uphold the high standards that Prof. Ezrin set, inspiring future generations of architects.

Prof Ezrin (second from left) with the authors at a recent gathering. — Picture courtesy of the authors

Prof. Ezrin’s dedication to education extended beyond formal teaching. His mentorship has shaped the careers of countless students and staff. As the founding editor of the Journal of Design and the Built Environment, Prof. Ezrin provided a platform for scholars to contribute to the growth of architectural and urban planning knowledge. His numerous publications in journals and books further reflect his commitment to advancing the field of architecture.

In 2008, Prof. Ezrin was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus by Universiti Malaya, the first of its kind in the fields of architecture and planning in Malaysia. His other recognitions include the prestigious Kesatria Mangku Negara award in 1983 and the Tokoh Pemimpin Masyarakat award in 1999. These honors reflect his dedication to both education and national service.

Prof. Ezrin is also an advocate for preserving Malaysia’s architectural heritage. His work with Badan Warisan Malaysia has contributed to the conservation of important historical sites, ensuring that Malaysia’s architectural history is not forgotten. His involvement in the restoration of the Dewan Tunku Canselor at Universiti Malaya and the conservation of structures like Istana Balai Besar and the Dutch Shop Houses in Melaka showcases his commitment to preserving the country’s cultural landmarks.

As we celebrate Academic Month and reflect on the role of education in shaping the future, we honour Prof. Ezrin Arbi for his exceptional contributions to architectural education in Malaysia. His dedication to nurturing future architects and preserving Malaysia’s architectural heritage will continue to influence generations to come. Celebrating his 88th birthday this year, Prof. Ezrin remains a mentor, educator, and visionary whose work will endure in the nation’s built-environment.

Mercu Alam Bina stands as a symbol of his legacy — a reminder that through education, we can shape the future of both the structures we build and the minds that will shape them.

*Zuraini Md Ali is a Senior Lecturer at the Building Surveying Department, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya. Mastura Adam is a Senior Lecturer and Head of the Architecture Department, Faculty of Built Environment, Universiti Malaya.

