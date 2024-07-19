JULY 19 — A recent study titled ’Gender Role Perspectives and Job Burnout’ found that women experience burnout more than men, not primarily due to expected factors like household chores or job anxiety, but rather due to self-perception.

Women feeling pressured to conform to male-designed corporate environments, often suppress their femininity to compete, risking disconnection from their innate strengths.

As a medical practitioner in occupational health, I had witnessed the hazards of this disconnection in women striving for workplace equality compounded by the often-overlooked multifaceted significance of the menstrual cycle.

Scientific evidence supports hormone-regulated modifications in function and behaviour during the menstrual cycle, with emerging research revealing associated structural brain changes.

These alterations affect not just the size of the brain but also the cognitive, emotional, and social dimensions of how a woman perceives and interacts with the outside world, her identity and personality.

Being oblivious to this innate intelligence exacerbates stress and predisposes women to health issues rooted in hormone-related imbalances.

Power of the menstrual cycle

Menstrual cycle in women can vary from 21 days to 35 days, with the average being 28 days. Based on an average cycle, it can be further divided into 4 phases: Day 1 to 5 as active menstruation, Day 6 to 13 as follicle maturation phase, Day 14 to 16 as ovulatory phase, and Day 17 to 28 as the luteal phase.

We can compare the 4 cycle phases with the earth’s four seasons, they each come in turns with their unique combination of two major hormones, namely progesterone and oestrogen and each hormone has its own strength and requirements.

The Winter (Day 1 to 5)

The cycle starts with the period or menstrual bleed. Women lose about 40 to 60 millilitres of blood during this phase. With both hormones at baseline, the body sheds the old and restores itself in preparation of the new.

It is a phase to focus primarily on rest, nurturing, and rejuvenation. This vulnerable phase allows you to look within and explore what you need and want to create or work on next.

Spend more time on self-reflection, journalling, soul searching, and goal setting. Avoid strenuous activities, instead choose to walk in the nature and do simple stretches instead.

The body naturally craves food rich in iron as a measure to restore the iron lost through bleeding. Vitamin C helps to regulate and restore the haemoglobin.

The Spring (Day 6 to 13)

Just like the energy of Spring, you are all charged up to spring into action. You are brimming with plans and ideas; you want to get everything organised, and your energy is at its max. Although, watch out as there is a tendency to be overwhelmed with the surge of energy.

Initiating new projects, start learning something new, brainstorm new ideas all activities that are apt for this phase.

Brain food is advocated during this time. Vibrant, colourful vegetables and fruits, prepared lightly by steaming or sauteeing, are excellent energy sources. You can also consider nuts and seeds to snack on and active cardio is an ideal physical activity.

The Summer (Day 14 to 16)

Ovulation occurs and an egg is released. Oestrogen peaks, and testosterone gets a booster spurt. You will feel powerful, attractive, and assertive. This is the menstrual summer. You exude confidence.

This is the phase of a go-getter, making things happen.

As ovulation triggers a slight increase in body temperature, cooling foods are better option in this phase. Zinc-rich food, like eggs and sesame seeds, support healthy ovaries. As testosterone levels are the highest, muscle-building exercises will help sculpt those muscles.

The Autumn (Day 17 to 28)

In the luteal phase, we begin the slow down towards winter. Around day 21, progesterone and oestrogen take a plunge towards baseline and so does your energy level. You move into conservation mode.

This plunge in progesterone leads to premenstrual syndrome symptoms, like mood swings, brain fog, emotional eating, bloating, migraine, and temper flares. Fighting against the natural winding down, induces stress. The increase in demand for cortisol, the stress hormone, causes the body to steal the source from progesterone production to compensate. These further compromises progesterone levels, making our premenstrual syndrome (PMS) worse.

Magnesium is a mineral that helps regulate progesterone and its deficiency can contribute to PMS. Cocoa is a food that is rich in magnesium. That explains why many women crave chocolate during PMS.

As this phase heightens focus, vigilance, and attention to details, it would be a great time to complete all the paperwork, filing work, and organising your stuff—an excellent time to mistake-proof any project. Decluttering is an instinct currently. Introspection helps to plan the future.

As metabolism is enhanced, you tend to feel hungrier. Focus on comfort and denser food, like porridges, stews, and Root vegetables like yams and potatoes are good choices. Opt for magnesium-rich food, so 70 per cent and above cocoa is better than regular chocolates.

Mitigating burnout through menstrual cycle alignment

Considering that an average woman has around 500 menstrual cycles in her reproductive lifetime, harnessing the power of the menstrual cycle may be the secret to both personal and workplace wellbeing. Workplace menstrual awareness may just be the way to foster an environment that promotes equality and holistic wellbeing for all.

*Dr Mugilarasi Arasarethinam is a senior lecturer at the School of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Taylor’s University.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.