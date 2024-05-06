MAY 6 — We, as members of the OKU community, along with advocates, activists, care partners, and allies, are profoundly disappointed by the recent remarks made by YB Senator Isaiah Jacob in a profile interview with Malaysiakini, published on 22 April 2024. Our collective voice reflects a wide spectrum of experiences within the OKU community, encompassing various sectors such as law, human rights, media, education, healthcare and more.

This open letter articulates our collective opposition to the issues and views expressed by Senator Isaiah Jacob in his formal capacity as a Senator in the Dewan Negara, mandated to represent the voices of the Orang Kurang Upaya (OKU) community. It is essential to underscore that our concerns are directed towards the stance Senator Jacob has taken, rather than as a critique of him as an individual.

The term ‘specially abled’ is disputed within the OKU community

Senator Jacob’s persistent advocacy for the term “Specially Abled” constitutes a misuse of the Upper House position he holds. As members of the OKU community, we maintain that terms such as “disabled,” “Persons with Disabilities (PwD),” or “Orang Kurang Upaya,” are widely accepted and agreed upon within our community. Despite efforts to engage Senator Jacob on this matter, including a meeting on 26 June 2023, where a letter advocating for respectful and appropriate disability language was presented with over 100 signatories from more than 70 organisations, our concerns have not been adequately addressed.

‘Specially abled’ terminology contradicts un-endorsed and Malaysian legal terms for disabilities

Furthermore, Senator Jacob’s continued endorsement of the term “Specially Abled” disregards internationally accepted terminology endorsed by the United Nations and enshrined in Malaysia’s Persons with Disabilities Act, 2008. This promotion of euphemistic language undermines the struggles and challenges faced by the OKU community, diverting attention from critical issues that demand urgent attention.

Acknowledging the ongoing discussions within the Harapan OKU, where efforts are underway to gather 100 signatories by Sunday, May 5, 6pm, we call for accountability, timely course correction, and emphasise that the OKU community cannot be overlooked.

Advocating for a change in terminology from “disabled” to “specially abled” or “differently abled” as suggested by Senator Jacob may subject Malaysia to scrutiny from the international community and the United Nations. Malaysia ratified the UN Convention of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) in 2010, and any delay in addressing terminology issues could hinder progress in improving the situation of the disabled.

If Senator Jacob wishes to focus on language, a practical first step would be to eliminate terms like “cacat” or “kecacatan” from government documents and replace them with more respectful terms such as “disabled” or “kurang upaya.” Currently, government documents still use “Borang C (Cacat)” in the Ministry of Education for any accommodation.

Prioritise substantive reforms over terminology disputes to address systemic discrimination and rights denial within the OKU community

Moreover, Senator Jacob should prioritise meaningful action, with advocacy efforts focusing on substantive reforms, rather than terminology matters. OKU advocacy requires proactive measures to address systemic discrimination and denial of rights, rather than symbolic actions of less significant implications.

OKU community calls for more meaningful action

As members of the OKU community, we call for leadership that is empathetic, inclusive and decisive. — Bernama pic

As members of the OKU community, we call for leadership that is empathetic, inclusive and decisive. We urge Senator Jacob to engage meaningfully with our community and prioritise substantive actions to address our needs and challenges. This includes efforts to strengthen laws and policies, enhance accessibility and infrastructure, promote employment and economic participation, improve healthcare access and wellbeing, and uphold rights and inclusion for all members of the OKU community.

In conclusion, we emphasise the importance of genuine engagement and collaboration between Senator Jacob and the OKU community to address our concerns and advance our rights and interests. We call on Senator Jacob to demonstrate true leadership by listening to our voices, understanding our experiences, and taking concrete actions to support the OKU community.

