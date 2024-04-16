APRIL 16 ― One thing that was often said to me by my parents was that “if you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.”

So, if you call someone dumb, you may be three times dumber.

Often too my parents ― particularly my mum ― would read to me the Quranic verse: “And reason (with the people you are arguing) in the best manner possible.” (Surah al-Nahl (16), verse 125)

It was like reading the riot act to me.

If I were to argue with anyone, it must be in the best manner. I must not resort to accusations, crooked arguments, taunts, nor must I make fun of the other to win applause for my own superiority in argument.

I must try to convince the other in a simple and humble way, and when the other is the one who resorts to crooked arguments, I will leave him alone and not respond with name calling.

For if I were to call the other dumb, I could be three times dumber.

