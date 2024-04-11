APRIL 11 — The green light for Penang’s LRT is exciting news, but it shouldn’t overshadow the importance of buses.

Learning from the Klang Valley’s overemphasis on rail in its public transport development, Penang should prioritise a strong, integrated bus system alongside the LRT.

This combats over-reliance on personal vehicles and e-hailing (to access the LRT) and fosters a more sustainable transportation network.

Buses: The unsung heroes of public transport

While mega rail projects grab headlines, a robust bus network is essential for any successful public transport system.

Rapid Penang currently lags behind with its cash-only payment system and poor information on bus arrival timings. It needs an upgrade to make buses a more attractive option.

How an upgraded bus network can complement the LRT:

Convenience & ridership:

Implement open payment systems (cards/apps) for faster boarding and real-time arrival information to reduce wait times. This will entice more riders on buses, subsequently the LRT, and reduce traffic congestion.

Feeder system & efficiency:

Increase bus frequency, especially in areas not served by the LRT, to efficiently connect people to stations. This maximises ridership on both systems and improves overall efficiency through faster boarding with open payment.

Less congestion & sustainability:

Encourage public transport use to reduce car dependence. Fewer cars mean less congestion, lower emissions, and a cleaner Penang.

A stronger public transport network for all

Accessibility:

A well-integrated bus system expands the reach of public transport, catering to a wider population, particularly for those who live further away and need first and last-mile connections to and from LRT stations.

Seamless travel:

Easy transfers between buses and LRT create a smoother journey, encouraging ridership without needing to drive at all.

Future-proofing:

A strong bus network lays the groundwork for future LRT expansion, building a robust and adaptable public transport infrastructure.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (left) shows the planned location of the Penang LRT station to Transport Minister Anthony Loke during a working visit to inspect the LRT station construction site in George Town May 30, 2023. — Bernama pic

Penang’s island advantage

Singapore, similar to Penang being a small island, demonstrates the success of a bus network complementing its MRT system.

Replicating this model in Penang is achievable with strong political commitment and prioritising a comprehensive public transport plan over car-centric planning that has plagued the state for years.

By investing in both LRT and improved buses, Penang can create a more attractive, efficient, and sustainable transportation network, reducing car dependency for residents and tourists.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.