APRIL 2 ― In “Be as forgiving as Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)” I shared how the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the complete example of forgiveness and kindness as ordained by his Creator, the Most Merciful and Forgiving.

I cited Surah Al-Fussilat (Chapter 41) verse 34, where the Quran says: “(Muhammad) Good and evil are not alike. Repel evil with what is better. Then, the one you are in a feud with will be like a close friend.”

A group of men are seen reading the Quran. ― Bernama pic

The verse is followed by verse 35, which reads: “And no one will be granted such goodness (repelling evil with what’s better) except those who exercise patience and self-restraint, and none but persons of the greatest good fortune.”

The highly respected and regarded scholar of Tafsir al-Quran (exegesis or commentary of the Quran) wrote in his Tafsir a-Quran al-Azim ― better known as Tafsir Ibn Kathir ― as follows:

“If someone hurts you, then respond with kindness. This is in accordance with the words of Sayyidina Umar (ra): “Abstain yourself from replying to someone who wronged you for it is an obedience towards Allah SWT.”

A more contemporary scholar, Syeikh al-Maraghi, wrote in his Tafsir al-Maraghi:

“Stop the ignorance and foolishness of the disbelievers kindly. Which means, respond kindly towards their hurtful words and actions with forgiveness and face their anger with patience. The reason is, if you continue with your kind and good conduct, they will be ashamed of their own actions and stop behaving that way.”

So, respond to hurtful words and action with kindness. Those who respond with no better than the hurtful words and actions, more so with Molotov cocktails, have not exercised patience and self-restraint, and have committed acts of disobedience to Allah SWT.

It should not happen, especially in this month of Ramadan.

