MARCH 19 ― The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the complete example of forgiveness and kindness as ordained by his Creator, Most Merciful and Forgiving.

In Surah Al-A’raf (Chapter 7) verse 199, the Quran says: “Keep to forgiveness (Muhammad), and enjoin kindness, and turn away from the ignorant.”

In another Surah, Al-Fussilat (Chapter 41) verse 34, the Quran says: “(Muhammad) Good and evil are not alike. Repel evil with what is better. Then, the one you are in a feud with will be like a close friend.”

The Prophet always repelled evil with the good of forgiveness and kind behaviour. For him, love could foil hatred, and aggression could be won over by forgiveness.

With his forgiveness, he freed his people from the bondage of sin and crime, and also made them great friends of Islam.

He forgave those who brutally killed and then mutilated the body of his most beloved uncle Hamzah, who was sought out and killed by an Abyssinian slave of the wife of Abu Sufyan, Hind.

The Prophet forgave both Abu Sufyan ― one of the deadliest enemies of the Prophet and Islam and who led so many battles against Islam ― and Hind, and sought no retribution for their years of enmity.

Hind was so impressed by the Prophet’s magnanimity and stature that she said, “O Messenger of God, no tent was more deserted in my eyes than yours; but today no tent is lovelier in my eyes than yours.”

The Prophet forgave Ikrama, son of Abu Jahl, a well-known great enemy of the Prophet and Islam.

Ikrama ran away after the victory of Makkah and went to Yemen. After his wife embraced Islam, she brought him to the Prophet, who was so pleased to see him that he greeted him with the words:

“O emigrant rider, welcome.”

The Prophet forgave Safwan bin Umaya, one of the chiefs of Makkah, and another great enemy of the Prophet and Islam. Safwan promised a reward to Umair ibn Wahab if he managed to kill the Prophet.

Again, after the victory of Makkah, Safwan ran away to Jeddah in the hope of finding a berth that would take him to Yemen by sea. Umair ibn Wahab came to the Prophet and said, “O Messenger of God! Safwan ibn Umayya, a chief of his tribe, has run away from fear of what you might do to him and threatens to cast himself into the sea.”

The Prophet sent Safwan a guarantee of protection and, when he returned, he requested the Prophet to give him two months to come to a decision. Safwan was given four months, after which he became a Muslim by his own will.

Yet another vicious enemy of the Prophet and Islam was Habir ibn Al-Aswad. He was the one who inflicted a serious injury on Zainab, the beloved daughter of the Prophet when she decided to migrate to Madinah.

Zainab was pregnant when she started her migration, and the polytheists of Makkah tried to stop her from leaving. Habir physically assaulted her and intentionally caused her to fall down from her camel. Her fall had caused her to miscarry her baby, and she herself was badly hurt.

Habir had committed many other crimes against the early Muslims. He wanted to flee to Persia but, when he decided to come to Muhammad instead, the Prophet magnanimously forgave him.

For a period of 13 years while he was in Makkah, the Prophet was taunted, mocked, beaten and abused, both physically and mentally. Plots and attempts to kill were done more than once. Wars were waged against the Prophet and his followers when they were in Madinah.

Yet, when he entered Makkah victorious, the Prophet did not take revenge on anyone. The Prophet said to the Quraish:

“O people of Quraish! What do you think I will do to you?”

Hoping for a good response, they said: “You will do good. You are a noble brother, son of a noble brother.”

The Prophet then said:

“Then I say to you what Yusuf said to his brothers: ‘There is no blame upon you.’ Go! For you are all free!”

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was the epitome of forgiveness and kindness.

Let’s be as forgiving as the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). This is the month of mercy and blessings. There’s no better time.

