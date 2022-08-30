AUGUST 30 ― This year on Malaysia’s 65th Independence Day, we will proudly raise the Jalur Gemilang again ― all dressed up and glued in front of the television to watch the parade while remembering the brave martyrs.

Do we ever stop thinking about the gift of independence bestowed on us more than six decades ago? Many may claim that the 31st of August 1957 is a day of freedom that brings hope and encourages enthusiasm, happiness, and patriotism.

There is no doubt that this day carries patriotic sentiments. As an educator, I believe that independence isn't just about celebration. It means more than that. It means to be resourceful and adapt to any situation.

As I prepared to return to campus and face my colleagues and students, I was reassured of my capabilities to adjust to new circumstances and meet my requirements despite the “new norm” adjustments. It means trusting myself enough to take the risk of doing things of my own will, while accepting full responsibility, as an educator, for those choices.

For many students, college or university will be one of the first times they truly feel like they have absolute independence. It's exciting to experience the taste of freedom for the first time, but it's also daunting since everything is up to the students to plan and control.

I remember when I was at Ohio University, in the United States of America as a Teaching Assistant under the Fulbright Scholarship. I had to juggle roles as a graduate student and a teacher. This taught me to take ownership of my time and what I could and choose to do for myself and my students.

The author (second, right) dressed in 'baju kebaya' at Ohio University at one of the cultural nights.

I think a big part of independence in college or university is taking responsibility for our time, regardless of our role. Some of us may want to focus on our professional development, classroom or lesson development, and studies, while some focus on our social life. I believe that I always have the freedom to choose my priorities and dive into unique experiences.

I have always been fascinated by languages, people, and cultures. The idea of teaching and learning English Language courses with first-hand experience has always been on my list. I wanted to exhibit my pedagogical tools and simultaneously learn from the natives.

What drew me to the Foreign Language Teaching Assistantship (FLTA), besides the obvious reason for fostering cultural diversity, was the opportunity to promote my national language ― Bahasa Malaysia.

During my year as a Teaching Assistant, I made a point to speak about myself and my identity as a Malaysian wherever I could. Surprisingly, many people didn't know how culturally, and racially diverse Malaysia is.

I constantly played my role as a cultural ambassador and exhibited the values and beliefs of a Malaysian. I joined cultural nights, dressed in saree, baju kebaya, cheongsam and baju kurung, hosted several events, and organised and co-organised cultural activities with my American students.

I was actively engaged with fellow foreign language professors and colleagues to promote the World Languages. During International Education Week, I met Dr Felix V. Gagliano, the reason behind Malaysia's long-standing relationship with Ohio University.

In meeting such a wide range of people, I've acquired great insights into who I am and how I understand the world and its role. What more could an educator ask for? However, I remember that freedom of action and choice comes with the responsibility to strive for balance in actions and undertakings.

I have always been passionate about helping students to become painters of their own lives and helping them to have the option to pick out the colours and draw exactly what they want.

This gives me the satisfaction of providing my students with the freedom they deserve, which satisfies their desire to become stronger people and yet not be separated from their values.

Freedom often empowers my sense of individuality to share my thoughts with my students, allowing me to speak my mind with my colleagues and free myself from ignorance.

For all these wonderful experiences, I must thank the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia, which has always championed the internationalisation of higher education.

Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (centre) with recipients and alumni of the Fulbright Program in the US.

With their help through the facilitation of the Malaysian American Commission on Educational Exchange and the Fulbright Program, I have become more confident and independent in handling situations as they arise.

Independence certainly doesn't just appear by raising our nation's flag high but by raising our faith, hope, and self-esteem. As educators, I believe that we should allow ourselves to grow and mature as we gain independence.

Independence is a hidden treasure; we are responsible and resourceful when we find it. It is crucial to realise that independence is not the key to happiness but the key holder.

* Kaussalya Verasingam is with INTEC Education College, UiTM Shah Alam and guest writer of the Ministry of Higher Education.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.