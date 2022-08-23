AUGUST 23 — The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) applauds the Federal Court’s decision in upholding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s convictions and sentences on all 7 counts of abuse of power and misappropriation of funds in the SRC International case, citing that the defence “was inherently inconsistent that it fails to raised reasonable doubts”.

The judiciary is an important institution to our democracy, it administers justice and uphold the rule of law. The Federal Court has demonstrated that it will not yield before political and public pressures, and is being fair and just to all parties in the administration of justice. This verdict sends a clear and strong message that corruption will not be tolerated and no one is above the law.

Vehicle ferrying former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is seen leaving the Federal Court in Putrajaya, August 23, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Bersih calls for a redoubling of efforts to combat corruption and abuse of power on all fronts to end decades of plunder by those elected to serve us. Legislative reforms such as the Political Financing Bill and the National Anti-Corruption Plan or MyGovernance must be introduced immediately to ensure that our country do not slip back again to kleptocracy.

Bersih calls on all Malaysians to respect the Court’s decision and unite to rid this country of the scourge of corruption once and for all.

Last but not least, Bersih wishes to thank all Malaysians who came out in the hundreds of thousands to protest against 1MDB in Bersih 4, Bersih 5, TangkapNajib, TangkapMO1, KitaLawan and many more.

Released by: Bersih Steering Committee

