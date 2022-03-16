SayajugaanakMalaysia: Govt’s actions reinforce women’s status as second class — Family Frontiers

MARCH 16 — The Government’s decision to continue appealing against the High Court decision granting Malaysian women the right to confer citizenship to their overseas-born children is a continuous reminder of women’s status as second-class citizens in this country.

On 15 March, Deputy Home Minister II Datuk Jonathan Yasin stated that the Government will proceed to appeal against the High Court decision issued on 9 September 2021.

Malaysian mothers with children born overseas face hurdles in getting citizenship for their children. — Picture courtesy of Family Frontiers

The government has insisted that the appeal is meant to buy tim

e while steps are taken to amend the Federal Constitution. Nonetheless, all announced measures have not shown any progress; a committee whose establishment was announced on 16 December 2021 was given 6 months to study the proposed (citizenship) amendments, yet it reportedly has not even met once. Such delays negate any proclamations of political will and intent that the government has previously made to rectify its discriminatory treatment of Malaysian women.

The government’s claim that the appeal is done out of respect for the court’s jurisdiction hides the fact that the government’s appeal attempts to uphold discrimination over equality. Is using the legal process to pursue discrimination to be prioritized over the wellbeing and just treatment of Malaysian women and their children?

We strongly call on the Government to end the discriminatory treatment of Malaysian women and their children by respecting and upholding the 9 September 2021 High Court decision in the case of Suriani Kempe & Ors v. Kerajaan Malaysia & Ors [2021].

By denying Malaysian women their rights, the Government deliberately harms women and children by placing them in situations of uncertainty and violence – increased vulnerability to domestic violence; women in toxic marriages fear losing custody of their children and being forcibly separated from their families; and non-Malaysian children living in Malaysia are denied equal access to healthcare and education.

Such inequalities make a mockery of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ spirit.

With the upcoming general elections, we would like to remind the Government and all current and aspiring Members of Parliament that Malaysian women make up an estimated half of the country’s electorate, and we are mobilising them around this issue. As concerned Malaysian citizens, we are exercising our right to vote for representatives who are committed to form a government that affirms Malaysian women’s right to equality and upholds our constitutional right to be free of discrimination on the basis of gender.

