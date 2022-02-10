Please increase public transportation frequency ― Amir Azlan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FEBRUARY 10 ― It has been over three months since Malaysia moved to Phase 3 and 4 of the National Recovery Plan. While daily life has returned close to normal, public transportation has not. In fact, the operational frequency for public transportation in the Klang Valley remains at pre-pandemic stasis. This has led to a variety of issues that everyday commuters now face when commuting to work and participating in daily activities.

Firstly, decreased frequencies pose a public health risk. Low operating frequencies result in overcrowding in both bus stops and train stations. This is most apparent where the frequency between MRT services can be as long as 12 minutes during non-peak hours. Before the pandemic, the frequency was a short 7 minutes. On weekends, the wait between trains now goes up to 15 minutes.

For the feeder bus service, frequencies vary according to location. One particular example would be the T815 service from MRT Phileo Damansara to Universiti Malaya. Before the MCO, the bus ran every 12 minutes during peak hours. Now, it runs every 30 minutes. Even off-peak before the pandemic, the bus service ran every 16 minutes compared to now where users have to wait at half-hour intervals before a bus shows up.

Why is this a problem? The longer the wait time between services, the more the trains and buses would be crowded, as more users wait and enter the same spaces. Overcrowding leads to close contact between users ― and in cramped bus stops and station platforms, this increases the risk of infection. Even when vaccinated, the Covid-19 virus can still be transmitted between individuals. Close quarters make it difficult to practice the SOPs necessary for pandemic safety measures. This concern is further intensified now that the Omicron variant has made its way among Malaysians.

This leads to the second issue: meeting demand. Since late last year, over 90 per cent of the adult population received their vaccinations. This led to the government easing restrictions, and by consequence, an increased use in public transportation as a way to get around. However, low frequencies mean that public transport has not been catering to increased demand. We can see this in our overcrowded stations, trains and buses.

As businesses return to normal operating hours, particularly during off-peak periods, existing frequencies are deemed inefficient as it forces the user to spend more time waiting for the next bus or train to get to their destination. It is far easier to get an e-hailing service or drive oneself, despite private vehicle options being more expensive. The cost of using public transport is time, and if users deem a more expensive car-ride a better cost to pay, then public transportation has failed in this regard of respecting the user’s time.

In essence, public transport fails to serve as a time-effective and safe alternative to the car.

One counterpoint operators and authorities may raise with increasing frequencies is the cost of running empty buses and trains. While this may be true, and public transport operators need to also consider their financial sustainability ― we argue that public transport is a public good. What this means is that the return of investment for public transportation infrastructure and services should be measured by the society-wide social and economic benefits it reaps as a consequence.

We need to measure public transport’s value not by how much operators make in their annual reports, but by how they have positively impacted the public by offering affordable means of getting around. By offering reliable service. By connecting users from suburban areas into urban centres to earn a living for themselves and their families. This is the metric we need to consider and recalibrate into as we move into a post-pandemic reality.

If the government and operators are truly serious about improving public transportation services and public perception, please start by respecting the users’ time. By understanding how important it is to let users get to their destination within reasonable timeframes. Increase frequencies, please.

