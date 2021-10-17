Oral hygiene: Your self-management of self-care for wellbeing — Loh Siew Yim and Klarene Ow Kwai Lyn

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

OCTOBER 17 — Oral hygiene is a part of the larger domain of self-care in Activities of Daily Living domain and is significantly connected to overall health and wellbeing. Daily living activities are the focus of Occupational therapists, the health specialists who would assess, intervene the barriers hindering these performances in the vulnerable populations such as disabled children and adult. Oral hygiene is often neglected or receive less attention than the other activities of daily, that occupational therapists would focus on for their intervention to enable functional independence in people living with disease. Research oversea on long term care for older people, reported only 16 per cent (of 413 in-patients) who received oral hygiene care as focus were targeted to other non-oral aspects. Nevertheless, even in the ‘normal’ or healthy (undiagnosed with any pathology) population, oral hygiene care should essentially be promoted too.

Definition of oral hygiene

Most people would generally refer oral hygiene to ‘teeth brushing’ or keeping mouth hygienic/clean. A scientific definition of oral hygiene care, is defined as the daily plaque removal habits, through teeth brushing, flossing, and rinsing, or the use of other oral hygiene aids for the prevention of plaque-related diseases. This is important as it focuses on the plague prevention rather than the act of just brushing teeth as assumed by the general public. So what and why is plague-related diseases important?

Dental plague, dental caries and systemic condition — the link?

Dental plaque is the mass of bacteria or the. yellow-whitish bacterial deposit or biofilm occurring on the teeth or on hard oral tissues. This initially sticky colourless deposit, often becomes pale yellow or brown when it forms calculous between teeth, behind, in-front of teeth, and along gumline, is a key contributor in the development of dental caries. Many oral pathologies are plaque-related. The common ones are periodontal disease, dental caries, and peri-implantitis and dental caries.

Periodontal disease or gum disease, is a set of inflammatory conditions affecting the tissues surrounding the teeth, leading to bad breath, red-swollen gums, bleeding gum, loose and sensitive teeth, receding gums and painful chewing – which ultimately cause tooth loss, and the bacteria responsible for periodontitis can enter bloodstream through gum tissue and may affect heart, lungs and other body parts (causing systemic condition)

Dental caries are small holes in your teeth. They begin as a demineralisation of the tooth surface due to acids produced by the bacteria. The inflammations of the tissue around the tooth, causes infection, abscess formation and tooth loss and usual complaint of pain and difficulty with eating.

Peri-implantitis is a pathological condition occurring in tissues around dental implants, characterised by inflammation in the peri-implant connective tissue and progressive loss of supporting bone.

In addition, emerging evidence suggest a direct link between the condition of the mouth, the condition of other systems in the body, and the transmission of infection throughout the body resulting in secondary systemic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease, stroke, and bacterial pneumonia. Proper oral care becomes especially critical in long term patients, and in individuals who are immunocompromised such as elderly, cancer survivors etc. Furthermore, poor oral hygiene also contributes to tooth loss, which then leads to poor nutritional intake, and lose of weight, especially in elderly and children with disability.

A dentist extracts a tooth from a patient at a dental clinic in Sabanilla near San Jose in this November 1, 2012 file photo. — Reuters pic

Quality oral-hygiene care is not only vital for patient health, but can also reduce hospital costs significantly. Therefore, given the connection between oral health and systemic health, oral hygiene must be given greater priority alongside the other daily self-care activities to achieve holistic healthcare. This is in tandem with a prevention model of health which is cheaper than cure/treatment of oral cavities and pathologies. The US Department of Health emphasise daily oral hygiene to maintain oral health, which has direct benefits for all- young and old, for the disabled, vulnerable and the healthy. Literacy on oral hygiene needs to be raised across every layer of the society.

General recommendations for self-management of dental hygiene

Some general recommendations for good oral hygiene for everyone to self-manage into their daily routine of self-care includes the following:

Daily oral hygiene that include manual removal of plaque (with commercial dental tools, that can be purchased from pharmacy), removal of food in between and on teeth with a toothbrush and interdental cleaners to reduce the chance for tooth decay. Brushing your teeth twice a day, flossing them once a day can clean food between your teeth and prevent the build-up of plaque.

The use of toothpaste products containing fluoride or chlorhexidine is recommended to prevent tooth decay

Maintaining healthy gums and oral mucosa, via daily oral hygiene regimen is also critical

Antibacterial mouth rinses can reduce bacteria that cause plague and gum disease

Access to a dental practitioner for regularly scheduled routine care, help detect and diagnose any problems early and help avoid costly and painful procedures.

Drinking a lot of Water may also help rinse away harmful bacteria and food debris, and helps fight cavities and gum disease.

Evidence-based oral-care practices will prevent secondary systemic disease, and increase the quality of patients’ lives. The interdisciplinary team between various healthcare such as Occupational therapists and dental hygienists/ practitioners needs to partner in raising the standards of oral care in especially long-term care facilities. Occupational therapy practitioners, traditionally been responsible for the domain of self-care and treat oral related conditions but they have focussed more on difficulty with feeding, eating, and swallowing.

In 2014, a high impact research led by Assoc Prof Dr Loh Siew Yim from the Faculty of Medicine, and conducted with Assoc Prof Dr Wey and team from the Faculty of Dentistry, University Malaya was carried out on long stay patients at the Tampoi Institution. We found that 543 long stay in-patients (with a mean illness duration of 18 years) had a mean decayed-missing-filled teeth index of 20.5. This figure was almost double the decayed-missing-filled teeth index among the general Malaysian population which was at 11.7. Older patient and longer duration of illness were associated with higher index of decayed-missing-filled teeth. Of the 543 inmates, only 1 per cent (n=6) had healthy gums, Periodontal disease and decays were also greatest among those age between 45-64 years old, coinciding with onset of tooth loss. The study funded by a small high impact research fund were published in the Australia and New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry 2015.

Malaysians! Brush, floss or prepare for loss!

October is gazetted as Oral health month or as National Dental Hygiene Month in the USA and many other countries. Its celebrated for the entire month to educate, raise awareness and promote healthy mouths all across the country. Brush and floss, or prepare for tooth loss!

* By Assoc Prof Dr Loh Siew Yim (PhD) and Dr Klarene Ow Kwai Lyn (BDS)

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.