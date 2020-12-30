Four pandemic lessons for 2021 — Malaysian Health Coalition

DEC 30 — In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic shook Malaysia’s health, society and economy. As the pandemic will continue for the foreseeable future, we offer these four lessons for 2021.

1. United, we stand

The Malaysian Health Coalition (MHC) was established in March 2020, just before the Movement Control Order was introduced. Since then, over 50 organisations and individuals have come together intending to support the Ministry of Health (MOH) to protect the health of all Malaysians. Amidst profound uncertainty, MHC attempted to provide a united voice of health professionals, reassure the Rakyat and support the MOH during the pandemic. Through our efforts, we have witnessed first-hand the importance of working together during a crisis. So, we urge all Malaysians and residents of Malaysia, from all levels of society, to remember that beating this pandemic requires a collective effort.

2. We have a world-class health system, but we must continue to strengthen it

Malaysia’s front-line health professionals rose to the occasion and are our nation’s true heroes. From the intensivists in the ICU to the environmental health officers conducting contact tracing in the field to the mental health practitioners supporting other physicians and the Rakyat alike, all health professionals delivered reliable and high-quality service, despite political instability. Although the best of our health system was proven, the pandemic also shone a spotlight on areas for improvement. For example, we need better treatment for our younger doctors, nurses, pharmacists and dentists. We must over-invest in rural areas like Sabah. We must develop durable solutions for non-citizens in Malaysia. This pandemic should inspire us to remedy these shortcomings for the long haul, starting now.

3. A consistent and transparent government will build confidence

Malaysia beat the first two waves through a combination of stringent policies and high citizen compliance. That was aided by public policies anchored by the MOH and transparently communicated. As the pandemic progressed, public policies became more inconsistent with different ministries and agencies pulling in separate directions. Epidemiology data, public health statistics and healthcare utilisation rates are transparent in other countries, but became politicised in Malaysia. We must return to a consistent government, including federal-state and inter-agency coordination. That government must be confident in data-sharing, as citizens have a right to know the rationale behind public policies.

4. Vaccines will help, but the pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint

Although the vaccine will help our efforts, the pandemic is not over yet. We understand that many Malaysians are fatigued and have faced significant hardship this year. Like you, we HCPs are exhausted. But also like you, we are resilient and will continue serving. As the vaccines are delivered throughout 2021, we urge you to continue following SOPs and to act responsibly. We are all responsible for vaccine confidence and to fight fake news, rumours and harmful information about the vaccines and about our pandemic effort.

MHC has always advocated for an all-of-society approach to fighting this pandemic. As we enter 2021, we appeal to the government to include all sections of society (experts, the private sector, NGOs, academia, think-tanks and citizens) in your strategy-setting and delivery. Eradicating Covid-19 is a collective effort; our health depends on every single person playing their part.

We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy new year in 2021.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.