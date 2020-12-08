Are you climate-literate? — Rayyan Mohd Yunus

DEC 8 — Discussion of climate change is becoming a trend in the mainstream media today. The most common question our youths ask is: What can I personally do about it?

According to a recent survey, 60 per cent of Malaysian youths felt that they have a good understanding of climate change but 70 per cent are unsure of where to begin. Some think that the climate-friendly lifestyle is expensive to practice. Whichever category you belong to, climate literacy can help you overcome these problems.

What is climate literacy?

Climate literacy is more than just understanding the impacts of human on climate, and the impact of climate on human systems. Climate literacy includes acknowledging the repercussions of our daily actions on climate, such as food purchase, energy usage and waste management – all of which should motivate us to take an action.

While upstream policy changes are the most effective approach in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, individual action can be equally powerful.

There are three basic principles to remember: Your voice, your vote, your choice. Make your voice heard.

Start small by talking about climate issues with your close friends and families during meals or in car rides. Use your social media as a platform to spread awareness about environmental issues. Keep yourself updated with the latest climate news. Sign petitions that support an environmental cause. Petitions are useful to express your view to leaders and policymakers.

You can go further by joining or supporting environmental campaigns and organizations such as the Malaysian Youth Delegation, EcoKnights, Klima Action Malaysia and others.

Do not feel scared to speak to the authority. Give feedback to your favourite brands or restaurants that they are using unnecessary packaging, for instance. Responsible businesses take customers’ feedback seriously.

Vote for responsible leaders.

To make meaningful changes for the environment at the policy level, our politicians need to act. The most effective way is to lobby or pressure the elected MP. Find out who your local MP is and raise this issue. To start with, you can read the Malaysia 2021 Budget allocation for the environmental sector to understand our national strategy and plan.

You have the power to choose.

Living sustainably is not always about spending more money on expensive ‘organic’ products or diet. It is about making daily smart choices. In fact, you can practice a sustainable lifestyle and save more money! Focus on these four aspects: Transit, thrift, heat, meat – repeat.

Transit

The transport sector contributes to 23 per cent of the total carbon emission in Malaysia. That is about 42 million metric tonnes of CO2. Hence, the best way to mitigate this is by using public transportation. If you face difficulties with public transportation, carpool instead. Schedule a timetable to go work together, if you and your friends are from nearby places or you are going to the same place. Not only you will reduce carbon footprint, you can also save money on petrol!

Whenever possible, take trains (e.g. ETS) instead of local flights. Consider a video call instead of face-to-face meeting. If flying is unavoidable, go for economy class even if you can afford more – a business class passenger emits carbon three times higher than an economy passenger.

Thrift

Thrifting is about being prudent with money and other resources by avoiding wastage.

Purchase products that can last for a long time rather than cheap and disposable ones. Avoid fast fashion products. Despite its popularity and convenience, this industry harms our planet in many ways. Sell your preloved items or donate them to charity.

Another big problem is food wastage. Malaysians throw away 16 688 tonnes of food every day and most of them ends up decaying in landfills, producing harmful greenhouse gases. Make a list for your grocery shopping and stick to it to avoid overbuying. Make sure to check the expiry dates so you can plan ahead. Know the difference between ‘best before’ and ‘use by’ dates. If you have bought too much food, give some to your neighbours instead of throwing them.

Heat

Reduce your home energy consumption and bills by changing your habit. Make a conscious effort to switch off the lights and electric appliances when no one is using them. Replace your lights bulbs with LEDs or other energy saving lights.

Use the opportunity from the Program Save 2.0 to buy energy efficient home appliances. In case you are not aware yet, households that purchase locally manufactured energy efficient air conditioner and fridge will receive RM 200 eRebate.

Meat

The most common misconception about sustainable eating is that you have to be a full vegetarian or vegan. In fact, the most practical way to reduce your carbon footprint is to cut down the portion of meat (especially red meat) in your daily food intake. Not eating meat and dairy products for a day can reduce up to 3.6kg of carbon emission. Eat a bigger portion of vegetables and fruits. The right diet is to consume at least five portions of a variety of vegetables and fruits in a day.

The next time someone asks you what to do for our planet, repeat these simple tips – transit, thrift, heat and meat!

* This is the personal opinion of the writer(s) or organisation(s) and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.