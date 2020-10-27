Time for unity and inclusive government — Concerned citizens

OCT 27 — The pandemic-related, socio-economic and political crisis Malaysia is now facing is unprecedented. To save lives, livelihoods and economy it is time for leaders of all political parties to come together to form a unity government which is inclusive and sustainable for the next few years.

Such a Government will need to work on a set of national programmes that can benefit the rakyat and prioritize the revival of the economy whose downward trajectory is now certain should the nation’s politicians continue to be divided and engaged in infighting.

The first step can be a National Financial and Budget Consultative council to be set up to achieve a national consensus in the 2021 national budget that can be tabled and approved in the Dewan Rakyat. In this respect, the tabling of the 2021 budget scheduled for 6th November may be postponed by one month or more.

The next step can be for leaders of the Government and the Opposition to work to establish a Unity Government and formulate a National Plan Of Action. The focus of the unity government should be on inclusiveness, good governance and mobilization of the best talent in the nation to save lives and the economy as well as to maintain peace and harmony during this period of national crisis.

Declaring an emergency or going ahead with a snap general election which has been mooted in some quarters is not only an inappropriate, dangerous and ill-advised response. It will put the nation’s future at great risk.

A unity government bringing together leaders of the Government and opposition provides the best opportunity not only to overcome the current crisis but to reboot the nation’s politics towards reconciliation, security and reform.

Signed:

Tan Sri Michael Yeoh

Tan Sri Sheriff Kassim

Dato Halimah Mohd Said

Datuk Dr Denison Jayasooria

Lim Teck Ghee

Datuk Johan Ariffin

Prof Tajudin Rasdi

Prof Terrence Gomez

