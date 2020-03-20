In Malaysia's war against Covid-19, we need a national narrative — Shazwan Mustafa Kamal

MARCH 20 — DAP's Liew Chin Tong made some sobering but crucial points in the ongoing fight against Covid-19:

1. We should approach the Covid-19 pandemic with a mindset of a nation facing a war, one that has not been seen since World War II. Back then, countries like the US rebounded with agility, coordinatoon and massive changes to production

2. We must prepare ourselves for the worst, and be agile enough to ramp up the tempo of everything in the shortest time possible in order to win over the long haul.

3. We need to accept that there may never be 'going back to normal' even after the restricted order ends on March 31. Right now, there are so many people within the country out there in the frontlines, risking their very lives every second of the day, so that the rest of us have a breathing chance (and God willing a fighting chance) for tomorrow.

Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, grocers, attendants, cleaners, waste disposal crew, food delivery servicepeople, police officers, soldiers, journalists, toll attendants... they put themselves out there so that there is at the very least some sense of normalcy, so we get our electricity, internet connection, food, and essential supplies.

But at the same time there are still those who are either taking the partial lockdown lightly by still organising kenduris and hanging out in coffee shops, despite the severity of the situation. The government says 4 out of 10 Malaysians are still openly defying the order.

The number of infected persons is almost at 1,000. It is possibly the worst crisis we have ever faced in history; whereby all our institutions are affected.

For now, while we still have time, we need to get as many people as possible in Malaysia on the same page. A clear, national narrative may help. What should it entail?

1. A realisation that Covid-19 is a war, similar to previous wars where lives have been lost, and those on the frontlines need us more than ever to help them hold the fort. #Kitajagakita and perhaps #Malaysiakitaperlukankita

2. Spelling out how every Malaysian can help by following #socialdistancing and #dudukrumah religiously, and adhering to strict SOPs in cleanliness. This is part and parcel of how we fight the war.

3. Understanding that this war may not be over anytime soon, and there will be scars that we will take a long time to recover from. Malaysians need to be aware that even if the partial lockdown is lifted, things may never be the same. There will likely be adverse adjustments to the way we work and operate in our daily lives, and this needs to be communicated now, and not just setting March 31 as a deadline for 'freedom.'

It takes everyone to work with everyone to get everyone on the same page. Drive the message home. Repeat message. Repeat again. And again. And again, until it becomes a mantra, a part of our collective social consciousness. Every day and night, until there is either a vaccine for the virus or when it becomes controllable.

Ideally, the government should take charge of this and lead it via dissemination within every single ministry, and every single media platform available. The very mess we're in this week has been in part due to a government failure in communication with the public.

Ideally as well, Perikatan Nasional should come to an agreement with Pakatan Harapan on a half-year moratorium on attacks against each other, and work together to tackle this crisis. Some MPs are actively working to help those who are unable to go out or afford essential items.

But we cannot afford to wait for them.

If they cannot get their act together, we should. We need to start yesterday, and we're already running late. This week has been a long year.

Already, there are efforts being driven by ordinary Malaysians. Crowdfunding efforts are being undertaken by the #kitajagakita movement, whereby organisations and individuals are rallying efforts to assist those badly affected by the restricted movement order.

There is also the #SaveOurStores initiative, initiated by StoreHub to help F&B businesses keep their businesses running during this period.

For every selfish person out there, there are five selfless ones, willing to help. Because if this country falls, everyone does. The virus knows neither colour or creed.

If you're on social media, please tell your friends, and your friends' friends to stay home and be responsible and play a part in fighting the war.

This is war. We can win, but ONLY if everyone rises to the occasion. And we are in for the long haul.

We have to, because there is no other option. Let's not let Malaysia down.

Nation before self.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.