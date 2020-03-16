Let common sense prevail now, and let’s stay strong together! — Terence Naidu

MARCH 16 — The failure to plan is a plan to fail.

We have heard this before. When things happen out of a sudden beyond our preparation we are faced with a sudden surge of uncertainty and with that despair, worry and all the negative thought process that try to jolt us to reality.

When SARS happened in the early turn of this century, Malaysians were very much isolated save for those travelling to Hong Kong, Singapore and Southern China. That reality did not bite. While Hong Kong struggled, the world was basically looking after themselves. Yet Hong Kongers who lived through that period know of the difficulties they faced, not only from the health standpoint, but grave financial implications too.

Today, we face Covid-19. Yet, for many in our society the thought and attitude of ‘it won’t happen to me’ is perhaps alarming. We now know of the spike in cases caused by some who attended a mass gathering recently. The vile and hate, and ‘uncommon’ sense seen in twitterjaya and other social media platforms commenting on recent events is just astounding, to say the least.

While many look to our new government leaders for answers, I would prefer if we all place trust in our very own common sense. And practise the following;

1. Observe personal spaces, i.e. keep contact minimal and if you absolutely have to go to these events, make a list of close proximity contacts you have made. This is for the eventuality that if you do catch the virus, contract tracing would not be a mystery to the authorities.

2. Keep vigilant and away from public gatherings. Observe hygiene, and avoid eating in open spaces such as public buffets etc. This is not paranoia, for the widespread cases has shown that it is stemmed from not taking care where these recorded cases were concerned.

3. Organisers of mass events/public gatherings should take the immediate step to stop all events. Forget about the inconveniences, but be more concerned of unplanned eventualities. All it takes is for one person who is unwell to cause another trigger.

4. Keep a list of ‘what to do, and who to contact’, from medical facilities to your family members. The act of isolation is never easy, and for the sake of safety to your loved ones isolation of suspected contact cases must be implemented by those affected.

These are just basic points that has already been put to practice and proven to be effective when implemented. I hope you take the care and precaution to help Malaysia counter this pandemic, so that we can emerge better from this.

Although there has been a change in government, I hope those in power can have the common sense to see the after effects of what the rakyat is facing on the ground.

SMEs are the engine of the nation, and many of these companies are facing real issues, fixed overhead costs that might not be met due to these very tough times. As such the government must consider all aspects, even to the extent of getting utility companies to cut tariff’s, provide relief such as absorbing costs for a fixed period to help spread the burden of the entire nation. If airlines and the very industry they generate fall, then the implications will be high indeed. Taking an example of only fie thousand employees of an airline taking three months unpaid leave, the possibility of NPLs and financial repercussions that follow will be debilitating instead.

Banks providing relief period for payments of loans too can be considered. What happens in these next few months will be crucial for Malaysia. The 1997 financial crisis saw a severe hit to many industries across the region, and the implications of such an event which has changed the way we live will stay on longer even after a vaccine, God permitting, is found. Tax relief is another way to go, for any liquidity would mean a better flow of disposable income to counter the slowdown of cashflow.

All said, the government must first acknowledge the real implications of Covid-19 and make real brave decisions so that we can all get by with the least effects. Wishful thinking this may be, but it’s not impossible for them to decide soon, even on a Sunday.

Stay safe people.

*Terence Naidu, ADUN Pasir Bedamar N55 Perak

**While acknowledging that an ADUN’s role within society involves meeting and greeting as well as officiating events, for this period of caution, the ADUN’s office of Pasir Bedamar will decline invitations and hope that organisers take heed of the need to ‘social distance’ for the health of all.

***This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.