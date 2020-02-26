A special message on the country’s political situation — Mahathir Mohamad

FEB 26 — Following is the full text of Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s special message on the latest political developments in the country.

1. First, allow me to apologise to the people of Malaysia for the somewhat chaotic state of the country’s political situation which might cause anxiety among you, ladies and gentlemen.

2. As you all know, I had submitted my resignation as the 7th Prime Minister to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

3. However, I was subsequently summoned by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for an audience and after a discussion lasting more than one hour, His Majesty agreed to accept my resignation letter and then asked me to become the Interim Prime Minister.

4. There are many reasons why I resigned but suffice it to say that I felt like receiving support from all quarters to the extent that I could not choose the party I wanted to choose.

5. Apart from this, there were also allegations that I had no intention to relinquish my post and was power crazy.

6. So I resigned because I do not see power and position as the be-all and end-all as my objective. For me, power and position are a means to an end or a tool to achieve the objective. And, the objective of us all is the well-being of the nation.

7. That is why I chose to resign as I could see that for politicians, the most important thing is which party rules, regardless of whether it is a defeated party or not.

8. I had promised to step down as the PM to let the Dewan Rakyat determine my successor. If it is true that I was still favoured, I will have returned. If not, I will have accepted whoever is chosen (to be the PM).

9. So the opportunity existed to change the leadership. But I felt that because I had the support of both sides, the time for me to step down had not come.

10. I had asked to be given time. But my party Bersatu decided to leave Pakatan Harapan. Some members of other component parties would have left also, causing the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

11. The consequence of Bersatu supporting PAS and Umno would mean that defeated parties will have formed the government. That government will have been dominated by Umno as the biggest party.

12. I am prepared to accept Umno members who have left the party to join another. But Umno would have joined this coalition government as a party. I cannot accept that. So, I had to resign.

13. As an ordinary human being, I am not immune to making mistakes. I seek forgiveness if I was wrong to have resigned.

14. The Yang di-Pertuan Agong appointed me as the Interim Prime Minister. I am aware that whatever I do now will be resisted and rejected by many, but some might support. I am not seeking popularity. I only want to do something that I think is good for the country.

15. Politics, politicians and political parties place too much emphasis on politics to the extent of forgetting the economic and health problems that threaten the nation.

16. I feel, rightly or wrongly, that politics and political parties have to be set aside for the time being. If given the chance, I will try to establish an administration which does not favour any party. Only national interests will be accorded priority.

17. If given the chance, this is what I will try to do.

18. I pray and seek the blessings and guidance of Allah (God) in this endeavour.

