When resignation is not an option for Dr Mahathir — Rais Hussin

FEBRUARY 21 — “All things that do not kill you can only make you strong,” the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche is known to have said.

In calling for the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, just because he said the election manifesto is not a “bible” is a testament to the intention of Dr Boo Cheng Hau to cast aspersion on both the prime minister and the strategic room with which he needs to operate.

To begin with, Pakatan Harapan is a new coalition. Precisely due to this newness, there is no end to any number of attempts to look down on it.

Umno and BN, despite being reduced to a ramparts of small parties, unable to unite and cohere as a single entity, is still convinced that Pakatan Harapan will fail and fall by 2023, if not earlier.

Their trick ? Fan more religious and racial sentiments, to confound Pakatan Harapan as a coalition unable — and unwilling — to defend the interest and identity politics of the Malays.

In a time like this, it is extremely irresponsible of Dr Boo to call for the resignation of the prime minister, as this would be a self-induced leadership crisis.

More over, even if there is a prime-minister-in-waiting in the person of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which all sides in Pakatan Harapan does defend, any efforts to switch a leader in mid-stream is highly dangerous. Not to Malay identity politics but Malaysian interest per se.

Umno and PAS, for instance, have morphed into a quasi pact, not unlike a guerilla force. Sometimes it claims to work together, other times it denies such an existence. Come what may, they are led by contingency interest and plans.

When Pakatan Harapan is weak, that is when Umno and PAS spring up to lambast it with all kinds of lies, foremost of which is the accusation that DAP is the true master puppeteer. After all, Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang defends and legitimises lies as a strategic tool these days.

In moments such extreme dangers, with the enemies from without trying to split Pakatan Harapan asunder, it boggles the mind that Dr Boo is the first to fall into the trap of Umno and PAS. Consequently, even DAP and its entire leadership have not agreed with the view of Dr Boo.

But, in more ways than one, the damage is done too. By allowing the rhetoric of forcing the hand of Dr Mahathir, Dr Boo has signalled to the other side that he is willing to be their spokesperson. How smart is that?

In fact, this is what Dr Boo must do. Ask himself if he has to resign since the facts showed that he has been entrapped by the lure of the opposition. If Dr Boo cannot bring himself to face the truth, then it is obvious that he applies double standards to himself and others.

In all matters concerning the tenure of the office of the prime minister, Dr Boo should also understand that the issue verges on the outcome of the no confidence motion in the parliament, which should be carried out during the legislative or extra ordinary sitting of the parliament.

The resignation of the prime minister is an extremely serious institutional issue, and not one to be trifled with. Dr Boo, it seems, has tried to trivialise the whole process of how the office and authority of the prime minister is built.

To those who insist that Dr Mahathir must resign now, the issue is due process. Can the issue be brought into the parliament? If not, then there is little standing of Dr Boo at all.

All PH coalition leaders have come out in full support of Dr Mahathir’s premiership. All these shadow play by the new axis of evil Umno-PAS-MCA failed again and failed miserably.

It is paramount that the focus of PH must be towards rebuilding this nation through fulfilling electoral promises contained in the Manifesto. Anything else is just a noise and should be treated the same.

* Rais Hussin is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief strategist

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.