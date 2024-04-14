APRIL 14 — The DJI Avata is an FPV drone designed for people with zero experience. Now the brand is back with its latest iteration, the DJI Avata 2 which offers several huge upgrades, is not only a better drone but you can now perform professional FPV tricks with a push of a button.

DJI Avata 2 Malaysia Pricing and Availability

DJI Avata 2 starts from RM1,999 in Malaysia — soyacincau pic

The DJI Avata 2 is now available for purchase in Malaysia with a starting price of RM1,999 for the drone only. However, at the time of writing, you can only purchase it with the Fly More Combo options. Here’s the pricing of the available Avata 2 options in Malaysia:

- DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo – 1 Battery – RM3,999

- DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo – 3 Batteries – RM4,619

If you’re interested, you can order online via the official DJI store on Lazada and Shopee.

DJI Avata 2 Kits and accessories — soyacincau pic

According to DJI’s website, the Avata 2 Fly More Combo comes with the drone, DJI Goggles 3, DJI RC Motion 3 and a single battery. For the 3-battery version, you’ll get an additional two batteries, a two-way charging hub and a sling bag. Extra accessories such as two pairs of propellers, a gimbal protector and tools are included as standard.

DJI Avata 2 key upgraded features and specs

The DJI Avata 2 is designed to cater to both serious and beginners, and they have made several notable upgrades for imaging, safety and battery life. Despite having a slimmer profile, they have increased the max flight time from 18 minutes on the old Avata to 23 minutes on the new one. To get you up and going quickly, the drone now supports PD fast charging.

In the imaging department, the DJI Avata 2 now features a 12MP 1/1.3″ CMOS Super-wide-angle camera which is a larger sensor (DJI Avata: 1/1.7″). It can now record 4K 60fps in HDR and supports 10-big D-Log M Colour mode. The Avata 2 offers a 155-degree field of view and the new sensor expands the dynamic range which claims to handle low light more effectively than before.

The video transmission has been improved with DJI O4 with a maximum transmission distance of 13km and a higher max transmission rate of 60Mbps. (DJI Avata: 10km, 50Mbps). Meanwhile, the video transmission latency has been improved slightly from 30ms to 24ms.

The internal storage of the DJI Avata 2 has been upgraded from 20GB to 46GB and DJI has also added support for faster wireless data transfer support over WiFi. If you prefer to have more storage, the DJI Avata 2 also supports microSD card storage. Another new added feature is WiFi Live Feed Sharing where the goggles can share the live in-flight feed to a smartphone wirelessly.

One of the main highlights of the new drone is Easy Acro. This is a feature which enables beginners to perform acrobatic flip, roll and 180° Drift actions with a simple push of the button. For safety, the Avata 2 now has both downward and backward visual positioning sensors (DJI Avata: Downward only) and it also offers Automatic Return to Home (RTH).

If you get into a tricky situation, the Avata 2 has Turtle Mode which allows the drone to flip itself up if it lands upside down. Just like the previous version, it also comes with a built-in propeller guard. — soyacincau