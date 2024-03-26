KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Apple iPhone home screen layout has effectively been the same since the launch of the original iPhone back in 2007.

The rows and columns design was only recently broken up by the introduction of widgets on the home screen.

Now, iOS 18 may see the arrival of free arrangement for app icons with the ability to create blank spaces, rows and columns between the icons.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the feature will officially arrive with the next iOS update and will allow more customisability for Apple users which Android users have had since day one.

While there are solutions for custom icon arrangements for iOS — users can use apps like Shortcuts and Widgetsmith — this time, the customisation will be official from Apple and a bit more convenient.

Current iOS icons and widget layout. — SoyaCincau pic

The customisation of the Home Screen should be the biggest news to happen to iOS since Apple introduced widgets with iOS 14.

WWDC is the traditional event where Apple announces new software updates for its iOS family, which includes PadOS. The next conference will happen in June 2024, and we should see a wealth of updates for the iPhone operating system. This includes new generative AI support, RCS support in Messages, UI design changes and more. — SoyaCincau