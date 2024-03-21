KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Apple’s put out a new iPhone ad and this time it’s Raya-themed.

What’s the story this time? An iPhone (of course) notification is heard and the attendees at a Raya gathering are all excited.

Someone picks up the phone — it won’t unlock, because of FaceID of course. Then another person tries and then another but it still doesn’t work.

All until the actual owner of the phone picks it up and opens it with just a look while the others who had tried look on, sheepishly.

It’s a simple setup and a privacy ad for Apple’s Face Id feature that allows you to unlock your phone quickly while making it harder for other people to access your phone.