KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Amazon Web Services (AWS) was busy with Malaysian telcos at MWC 2024. It is now CelcomDigi’s turn to sign a collaboration with the cloud computing company during the trade show. CelcomDigi will be working with AWS to co-create generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The two companies aim to improve user experience by leveraging the power of AI.

CelcomDigi employees can experiment using AWS to create new generative AI solutions

CelcomDigi will be using AWS’s Amazon Bedrock to establish an AI Sandbox for its employees to experiment, innovate, and implement generative AI solutions. The fully managed service from AWS offers high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies via a single API as well as a broad set of capabilities to build custom generative AI applications. The new capabilities built using AWS will be for use cases that will be integrated into CelcomDigi’s operational platforms for human resources (HR), customer service, legal, finance, and more.

“Through our adoption of Amazon Web Service’s generative AI solutions, we can create more possibilities for future talent development and achieve operational excellence throughout our organisation. This initiative also enables us to refine these solutions and bring their benefits and value to our customers and Malaysian enterprises across industries. We look forward to working closely with AWS as part of our aspiration to build the nation’s digital ecosystem.” Advertisement

— Datuk Idham Nawawi, CEO at CelcomDigi

CelcomDigi and AWS will also collaborate to train CelcomDigi employees on AI. This includes expanding the capabilities of the existing AI Chatbot available to CelcomDigi to give employees easy access to organisational and HR-related information, eliminating traditional work processes and improving employee experience using AI.

CelcomDigi is developing Bahasa Melayu language algorithms using AWS

Advertisement

Using Amazon Bedrock, CelcomDigi will develop and implement Bahasa Melayu language algorithms with Amazon’s Bedrock Large Language Models (LLM) named Amazon Titan and Anthropic Claude, for use with its in-house chatbots for customer-facing communications. CelcomDigi and AWS will also explore deploying personalised generative AI use cases for Malaysian businesses across industries and consumers.

“CelcomDigi’s collaboration with AWS is a great example of how telcos can enhance end-to-end operational efficiency and redefine the user experience for both employees and customers with the power of generative AI technology. With AWS, CelcomDigi can drive new use cases at scale with AI-optimized infrastructure and the flexibility to choose fit-for-purpose foundational models through Amazon Bedrock. This collaboration also accelerates the delivery of new innovative AI services to Malaysian enterprises. We are excited to support CelcomDigi in advancing its 5G and AI transformation with our upcoming AWS Region in Malaysia, and our joint commitment to develop AI talent in the country.”

— Pete Murray, Country Manager, Malaysia at AWS

At MWC 2024, CelcomDigi also signed a new infrastructure-sharing deal with U Mobile. The sharing deal will enable both telcos to expand their 4G coverage and improve connectivity without having a huge impact on their operational costs. — SoyaCincau