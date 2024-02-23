SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 23 — After becoming, for the first time in history, the world’s biggest seller of smartphones in 2023, Apple also has been revealed as holding the top seven places in the ranking of the year’s most popular models. The iPhone 14 takes first place.

While Apple has yet to disclose figures for its iPhone sales, Counterpoint Research has revealed that the world’s best-selling smartphones are iPhones. The Cupertino-based brand’s various handsets rank in the top seven best-selling devices of 2023. Three Samsung models round out the top 10.

Apple’s iPhone 14 therefore takes the crown as for having been the best-selling smartphone in 2023, with the USA and China alone accounting for half of these sales. In the ranking of the world’s best-selling models in 2023, the iPhone 14 is ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13. Next come iPhone 15 Pro max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15. The strong sales of the iPhone 13, released in 2021, are due in particular to its popularity in Japan and India. As for the iPhone 15 range, released in September, it already dominates the sales podium for the fourth quarter of 2023. Rounding out the top 10 are the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A04e and Galaxy A14 4G.

In 2023, more than one in five smartphones sold worldwide was an iPhone. According to IDC, Apple will have sold 234.6 million iPhones, compared with 226.3 million in 2022, an increase of 3.7 per cent. The American manufacturer benefited above all from record sales in the fourth quarter, with over 80 million iPhones sold in three months, for a market share of 24.7 per cent. Apple’s success can be explained by continued growing interest in high-end devices around the world, but also by its implementation of aggressive trade-in offers and interest-free financing plans.

The last time a manufacturer other than Samsung held the top spot in the smartphone market was in 2010 — and that was Nokia. — ETX Studio